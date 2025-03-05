Big changes coming to CBSE from academic year 2026-27! Biannual exams, dual subjects, global outreach: Changes explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to overhaul its academic structure from the 2026-27 session, introducing a suite of groundbreaking changes. These reforms aim to reduce student stress, increase flexibility, and expand CBSE’s global reach—all in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

Twice-yearly board exams for class X

CBSE will launch twice-year board exams for Class X starting in 2026. This new system is designed to lessen high-stakes pressure and give students multiple chances to excel. According to plans, the first round of exams could be held earlier with results expected by March, while a second round may occur in May and be declared in June.

Notably, one key detail reveals that “under the new system, the board may have to reduce the gap between exams—possibly to just a day—to ensure both sets of exams are completed and results declared by June.”

The Education Ministry has already asked CBSE to release a draft framework for public feedback, and the two-exam approach for Class 10 is slated to roll out before a similar model is considered for Class 12.

Global curriculum for affiliated foreign schools

In a move to further its international footprint, CBSE will introduce a Global Curriculum for its 260 affiliated foreign schools in the 2026-27 academic year. As reported by the Times of India, this curriculum will integrate core Indian subjects into international classrooms while upholding CBSE’s educational standards.

Dual-level system for science and social science

Building on a system already in place for Mathematics, CBSE will expand its dual-level subject options to Science and Social Science for Class X. Currently, students choose between “Standard Mathematics (Code: 041)” and “Basic Mathematics (Code: 241)”.

According to a recent TNN report, beginning from the 2026-27 academic session, students will be allowed to choose between 'standard' and 'basic' levels of curriculum for science and social science subjects too.

What is the Standard and Basic Subject System In CBSE?

The Standard and Basic system was introduced in CBSE schools to reduce academic stress and make learning more flexible.

Currently, in Mathematics, students can choose the Standard level if they plan to pursue Mathematics in higher studies, or the Basic level for a simpler curriculum.

How will it be fruitful for students?

Different Learning Styles: Recognises that students learn at different speeds and have different academic strengths.

Two Difficulty Levels: Provides options for "basic" and "advanced" (Standard) versions of subjects like Science.

Personalized Pace: Allows students to learn at a pace that's comfortable for them, avoiding unnecessary pressure.

Career Focus: Helps students prepare for specific career paths (like STEM) by offering a more rigorous Science option for those interested.

Less Anxiety: Reduces exam stress by allowing students to choose less challenging options in subjects where they struggle.