Bihar Board class 10th result: When to expect the results; check all the details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon declare the date and time of results for their 10th standard exams. According to some media reports, there is a high chance that results can be declared today, i.e. March 28, before 2 pm.

BSEB will share the details regarding the announcement on their official Facebook and Twitter pages, and the results for the BSEB 10th class examination will be available on their official website (results.biharboardonline.com).

The Education Minister of Bihar is expected to announce the Matric results in the presence of BSEB officials. The BSEB will hold a press conference to announce topper names and other details.

Once the board makes an official announcement, students will be able to access the scores and can visit the official website to view their results. Students are advised to keep all the details like roll number and admit card handy to check their results on the official BSEB website and avoid any inconvenience due to heavy traffic.

Here is the step-by-step guide to check and download the results:

First, candidates must visit; results.biharboardonline.com.

Look for the announcement link on the homepage and click on it.

Next, candidates must enter their login id and password on the website's homepage.

After the candidate entre all the details, the result will appear.

Finally, candidates can download the result for their future reference.

This year a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB class 10th Bihar board exams. The number of examination centres this year was 1500 across the state.

The topper of Bihar School Examination Board's Class 10th exams this year will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh cash along with a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. Along with this prize for the state topper, the board has also planned cash and different rewards for the other exceptional performers.

BSEB will release a document with all the necessary details of the toppers, such as their rank, marks obtained, name, and their school name.

