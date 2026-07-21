1000 Bihar Anganwadis to get a makeover: Vedanta’s Nand Ghar initiative expands reach

Vedanta Group's social impact initiative, Nand Ghar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bihar to modernise 1000 Anganwadi centres across the state. With this partnership, Bihar becomes the 18th state to collaborate with Nand Ghar in transforming the country's Anganwadi ecosystem.

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The agreement was signed between the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Bihar, and Nand Ghar, the initiative of the Anil Agarwal Foundation. Present at the signing were Dr Shweta Gupta, Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Bihar, along with senior officials from the state government and representatives of Nand Ghar. The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen Bihar's Anganwadi network while improving access to quality services for women and children.

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The initiative supports the Government of India's Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 mission, which focuses on strengthening early childhood care, nutrition, health and development. By modernising conventional Anganwadi centres into technology-enabled Nand Ghars, the programme aims to improve the delivery of integrated services for mothers and children while creating vibrant community spaces.

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Under the initiative, the upgraded Nand Ghars will feature modern infrastructure, smart learning tools, child-friendly classrooms, and improved nutrition and healthcare facilities. The centres will also serve as community hubs.

A key pillar of the programme is women's empowerment. Nand Ghars will offer vocational training and skill development programmes, enabling women to improve employability, explore income-generating opportunities and become more financially independent.

Speaking on the partnership, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, said, "At Vedanta, we believe that the true measure of progress lies in empowering our communities. Our Nand Ghar initiative is transforming the lives of women and children by providing access to quality education, nutrition, healthcare and skill development. We are honoured to partner with the Government of Bihar in this transformative journey to build stronger communities and a brighter future for the next generation."

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Speaking at the MoU signing, Dr Shweta Gupta, Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Bihar, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening the Anganwadi ecosystem in Bihar and ensuring better outcomes for women and children. Modern, well-equipped Nand Ghars will enhance access to quality early childhood education, nutrition, healthcare and community-based services, helping build healthier and more empowered communities."

Nand Ghar has emerged as one of India's largest social infrastructure initiatives dedicated to women and children. Through public-private partnerships, it is modernising Anganwadi centres across the country while supporting national efforts to reduce malnutrition, improve early childhood education and empower rural communities. The addition of Bihar as its 18th partner state marks another significant milestone in the initiative's nationwide expansion.