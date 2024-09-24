CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to begin on this date; Board exam 2025 datesheet out soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to release the datesheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic session. The examinations will commence on February 15, 2024, following a traditional pen-and-paper format.

In addition to the main exam schedule, the CBSE will provide a separate datesheet for practical examinations. For Class 12 students, these practicals will be overseen by an external examiner, while Class 10 practicals will be conducted with supervision from the school’s own teachers.

Registration for Class 10 and 12 students has already begun as the board gears up for the upcoming exams. Schools are required to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) through the Pariksha Sangam portal, with the submission deadline set for October 4, 2024.

How to check the CBSE datesheet 2025

Students and parents looking to check the CBSE Datesheet for 2025 can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official CBSE website at [cbse.gov.in](http://cbse.gov.in).

2. Look for the "Latest Announcements" section or the "Academic Website" link on the homepage.

3. Locate the datesheet notification for Class 10 or Class 12.

4. Click on the link to download the PDF of the exam schedule.

5. Verify the exam dates and subjects to ensure you have accurate information for preparation.

Potential changes to exam scheduling

The CBSE is also considering implementing a new schedule that could include conducting board exams twice a year. Discussions are underway regarding introducing a semester system in line with recommendations from the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The board is exploring various timeframes for these assessments, including January-February, March-April, and June options.

An official statement indicated, “The three possible options that have been discussed include conducting the exams in a semester system, with the first board exam in January-February and the second in March-April, or holding a supplementary or improvement exam in June.”