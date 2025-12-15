Delhi's dense fog delays PM Modi's flight for West Asia–Africa tour as visibility drops to 50 m at airport

Dense fog across Delhi on Monday morning disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, delaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled departure for his three-nation tour of Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman. Airport officials said general visibility at IGI dropped to just 50 metres, severely impacting early-morning take-offs and landings.

Due to poor visibility, the Prime Minister's 8:30 am departure was delayed. He stated that his first destination is Jordan, at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between Jordan and the speaker's country.

Delhi wakes up to dense smog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog, urging commuters and travellers to exercise caution. Night temperatures dipped to 8.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, as large parts of the capital remained enveloped in thick fog through the morning hours.

The poor weather compounded an already severe air pollution crisis in the national capital. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘Severe Plus’ category, crossing 456. Ashok Vihar recorded the maximum AQI reading of 500 in the early hours of the day.

Visuals from Anand Vihar and Akshardham showed dense smog blanketing the areas, with AQI levels touching 493, placing them in the ‘Severe’ category. Similar conditions were reported from Dwarka, where the AQI stood at 469. Air quality in Noida also deteriorated sharply, with an AQI of 454, pushing it into the ‘Severe Plus’ bracket.

Under the official classification, AQI readings between 401 and 450 are considered ‘Severe’, while levels above 451 fall under ‘Severe Plus’, indicating serious health risks for all residents.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick fog covering large stretches of Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility to near zero and making driving conditions extremely hazardous during peak morning hours.

Flight operations hit

In view of the deteriorating visibility, Delhi airport issued an advisory warning passengers of possible delays and cancellations.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” the advisory said.

IndiGo also cautioned passengers about delays caused by low visibility conditions.

“Low visibility and fog over Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support. Here's hoping dearer skies help us serve you better soon and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time,” the airline said.