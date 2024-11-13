CBSE class 10,12 boards 2025: Board exams to begin on this date, CBSE to release date sheet soon; Check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for the 2025 board examinations by the end of November 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in.

According to a circular issued at the beginning of the academic year, the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025. Class 10 examinations are anticipated to conclude in the second week of March, while Class 12 exams are likely to wrap up in the first week of April 2025.

Students are advised to check the website for updates regarding the date sheet regularly.

How to download the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheets:

1. Visit cbse.gov.in

2. Navigate to the main website

3. Select the Class X or Class XII timetable as needed

4. Download the PDF and review the board exam dates.

This year, the CBSE board exams will cater to approximately 44 lakh students and will be conducted across 8,000 schools in India, as well as in 26 other countries worldwide. To be eligible to sit for the exams, students must have a minimum attendance of 75%.

Practical examinations and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 are set to commence on January 1, 2025. Meanwhile, practical exams for winter-bound schools are currently ongoing and are expected to conclude by December 5, 2024.

Students can download the CBSE Date Sheet 2025 by following these steps: visiting the official website at cbse.nic.Click on the 'Latest @CBSE' section, select the date sheet link for Class 10 or Class 12, and then save and print the timetable for future reference.

In addition to the date sheet, the CBSE is also expected to release comprehensive guidelines to assist students in their exam preparations. These guidelines will include information on exam protocols, eligibility criteria, and important dates, helping students to effectively organize their study schedules.

As the exam dates approach, students are reminded to arrive at their exam centres at least 30 minutes early. They will receive their question papers at 10:15 AM, with a 15-minute reading period before the exams officially begin at 10:30 AM.

