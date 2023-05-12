CBSE Class 12 2023 Results announced: Re-evaluation and verification process to begin from May 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 results for the year 2023 on Friday. This year more than 16 lakh students got their 12th board results. According to multiple media reports, the CBSE will start the process of re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets for Class 12 from May 16, 2023.

Students who are looking forward to applying for re-evaluation have been advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates and notifications regarding the start of the process.

How to apply for re-evaluation:

- Students have to visit the official website of CBSE to apply for re-evaluation.

- After clicking on the given link, students need to register and apply for the re-evaluation by paying the fees.

- Once the payment of the fee is done, the students can select the subjects they want to apply for the rechecking and fill in the required details.

This year, 87.33 per cent is the overall pass percentage which is 5.38 per cent less than last year. The pass percentage was 92.71 per cent in In 2022. The girls’ pass percentage is 90.68 per cent, and the boys' pass percentage is 84.67 per cent. The transgender pass percentage is 60 per cent.

The top-performing regions are Trivandrum at 99.91 per, Bengaluru at 98.64 per cent, Chennai at 97.40 per cent, West Delhi at 93.24 per cent, and Chandigarh at 91.84 per cent.

