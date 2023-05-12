CBSE Class 12 results declared: 5.38% dip in pass percentage, no merit list, girls outperform boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 12 results on Friday. Over 38 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, out of which 87.33 per cent students cleared the exams. Girls have outperformed boys, which has been the trend mostly in the previous years too.

The board said that it conducted live webinars for all the affiliated schools at the start of the examinations, which was attended by 1 lakh teachers of CBSE schools. While there has been a dip in the pass percentage from previous year, it bettered the pass percentage of 83.40 per cent of 2019 in the pre-COVID period.

Here are the CBSE Class 12 result numbers in a nutshell:

Students from a total of 28,471 schools in India as well as 26 countries appeared for the exams.

Over 38 lakh students participated in the exams.

The board prepared over 4000 sets for 191 subjects.

The pass percentage declined 5.38 per cent from 92.71 per cent in 2022 to 87.33 per cent in 2023.

Trivandrum with 99.91 per cent, Bengaluru with 98.64 per cent, Chennai with 97.40 per cent, Delhi West with 93.24 per cent, and Chandigarh with 91.84 per cent are the top-performing regions.

Girls (90.68 per cent) outperformed boys (84.67 per cent) by 6.01 per cent.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is the best performing school with 97.51 per cent pass percentage.

1,12,838 students of 6.80 per cent students scored 90 per cent or above, and 22,622 students or 1.36 per cent students scored 95 per cent or above.

Around 1,25,707 students of 7.57 per cent students have been placed in compartment.

A total of 5,645 children with special needs appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams, out of which 4,924 or 87.33 per cent passed.

CBSE said that in order to avoid unhealthy competition among students, the board will not declare a merit list. It will also not award a first, second or third divisions to the students.

However, the 0.1 per cent student who scored the highest marks will receive a merit certificate.

The result documents will be provided to students in their DigiLocker. Students can log in to their DigiLocker using the PIN that CBSE provided to the schools.

CBSE spent Rs 1.95 crore, at the rate of Rs 5 per student per day for both Class 10 and 12 to purchase hand sanitiser, soap and masks etc. It also spent Rs 1.17 crore at the rate of Rs 3 per student for water for students.

CBSE will conduct the 2024 exams from February 15, 2024.

