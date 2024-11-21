CBSE class 12 boards Commerce date sheet 2025: Exams to be conducted over 40 days, starting Feb 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2025, with the schedules made public on the evening of November 20, 2024. The exams for both classes are set to commence on February 15, 2025. Students can view the detailed timetable on the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in.

Class 12 Commerce stream exam schedule

For Class 12 Commerce students, the examination period will kick off with the subject of Entrepreneurship on February 15. This will be followed by Business Studies and Business Administration on February 22 and 23, respectively. The examination series will conclude with Psychology on April 4, 2025.

All exams will take place in a single session starting at 10:30 AM, with the duration varying by subject. Major subjects such as Business Studies, Accountancy, and Mathematics will be allocated three hours for completion.

Key dates for class 12 commerce exams:

Subject Name Exam Date Entrepreneurship February 15, 2025 Physical Education February 17, 2025 Business Studies February 22, 2025 Business Administration February 23, 2025 Financial Markets Management February 28, 2025 Cost Accounting March 1, 2025 Mathematics March 8, 2025 Applied Mathematics March 8, 2025 English Elective March 11, 2025 English Core March 11, 2025 Economics March 19, 2025 Accountancy March 26, 2025 Informatics Practice March 29, 2025 Computer Science March 29, 2025 Information Technology March 29, 2025

Preparation tips for students

With the timetable released 86 days ahead of the first exam, students are encouraged to plan their study schedules effectively. Time management and consistent study routines are essential for success in these critical examinations.

Students will receive their final admit cards in due course, which will include specific details about their subjects and exam dates based on their chosen streams. For ongoing updates and further information regarding the Class 12 board examinations, students are advised to check the official CBSE website regularly.

Key changes to the CBSE exam pattern for 2025

One major change introduced this time in the existing exam patter is increased emphasis on competency-based questions, which aim to evaluate students' abilities to apply theoretical concepts to real-world situations. As a result, students can anticipate more questions designed to assess critical thinking and problem-solving skills rather than merely requiring factual recall, the Times of India reported.