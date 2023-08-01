CBSE compartment result for class 12 out! See how to download scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the results of the class 12 compartment examinations 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on the board's official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

In order to download their results, students will have to use their roll number, school number, as well as admit card ID.

The compartment exams were conducted in July. While class 12 compartment examination results have been announced today, the result of class 10 compartment examination is expected to be out soon.

As per the usual practice, the results are typically announced within 10-15 days after the completion of the examination.

CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2023: Login credentials required

The credentials required in order to check your class 12 results are roll number, school number and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2023: How to check

1. Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

2. Now, go to the 'Results' section

3. Click on the link for class 12th supplementary results

4. Key in your credentials as required and submit.

5. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Save the page for future reference.