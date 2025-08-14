Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
education
CBSE conducts surprise inspections in 10 schools across six states to check compliance

CBSE conducts surprise inspections in 10 schools across six states to check compliance

The move comes as part of the board’s ongoing effort to enforce compliance with CBSE bye-laws and ensure students are enrolled in schools that maintain proper academic and physical infrastructure

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025 5:40 PM IST
CBSE conducts surprise inspections in 10 schools across six states to check compliance10 schools in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha face unannounced CBSE inspections

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted unannounced inspections on August 13 across 10 schools in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. The move comes as part of the board’s ongoing effort to enforce compliance with CBSE bye-laws and ensure students are enrolled in schools that maintain proper academic and physical infrastructure.

Advertisement

Each inspection team included a CBSE official and a principal from an affiliated school. The board confirmed that all visits were conducted simultaneously to preserve the element of surprise and provide an accurate snapshot of school operations.

"In a synchronised manner, the inspections were carried out to keep the surprise intact and obtain an accurate picture of the schools' operations on the day of inspection," CBSE said in an official release. The coordinated timing prevented advance notice, allowing officials to observe schools in their routine state without preparations to hide non-compliance.

The inspections targeted physical infrastructure—classrooms, laboratories, and sports facilities—as well as adherence to academic and attendance norms. By cross-checking student enrolment with actual attendance, CBSE aimed to curb the practice of registering students who rarely attend classes, which can compromise educational quality.

Advertisement

Based on the Inspection Committee’s reports, the board has indicated that necessary actions will follow, which may include corrective measures, penalties, or even withdrawal of affiliation in severe cases.

The 10 schools inspected were:

  • International School, Guwahati, Assam

  • Spring Dale International School, Assam

  • Rajindra Public School, Delhi

  • Shri Ram Global School, Karnataka

  • Sanskar Public School, Madhya Pradesh

  • Kiddy’s Corner Higher Secondary School, Madhya Pradesh

  • Aditya English Medium School, Pune, Maharashtra

  • Delhi World Public School, Nerul, Maharashtra

  • Crimson Anisha Global School, Pune, Maharashtra

  • Jupiter Public School, Khurda, Odisha

 

Published on: Aug 14, 2025 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today