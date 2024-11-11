CBSE date sheet 2025: CBSE to release date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams; Check where & how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the datesheet for the 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the coming weeks. Students wishing to participate in the exams, both in India and abroad, can access and download the timetable from the official CBSE websites at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

During the announcement of the 2024 examination results, the Board confirmed that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will commence on February 15, 2025.

How to download the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheets:

1. Visit cbse.gov.in

2. Navigate to the main website

3. Select the Class X or Class XII timetable as needed

4. Download the PDF and review the board exam dates.

Additionally, practical examinations and internal assessments for Class 10 and Class 12 candidates are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2025. For winter-bound schools, practical exams will take place from November 5 to December 5, 2024.

The CBSE has recently revealed that approximately 44 lakh students will take the exams across 8,000 schools in India and 26 countries globally. To be eligible for the CBSE Board exams in 2025, students must maintain a minimum attendance of 75%.

Students and parents are encouraged to follow the official CBSE website for the latest updates regarding the 2025 date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12.

Key changes to the CBSE exam pattern for 2025

One major change introduced this time in the existing exam patter is increased emphasis on competency-based questions, which aim to evaluate students' abilities to apply theoretical concepts to real-world situations. As a result, students can anticipate more questions designed to assess critical thinking and problem-solving skills rather than merely requiring factual recall, the Times of India reported.

For Class 10, the exam format will remain consistent with the previous academic year, maintaining a balance where 50% of the questions are competency-based. However, noteworthy changes are in store for Class 12 students, whose proportion of competency-based questions will rise from 40% to an even split of 50% in 2025.

These questions will encompass various formats, including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), case-based inquiries, and source-based integrated tasks. Consequently, students can adapt their preparation strategies to focus on deep concept comprehension and effective problem-solving practices.