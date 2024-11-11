CBSE 2025: Sample papers for 2024-25 academic session released, how and where to download it

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will be releasing the CBSE Date Sheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 soon on the official website soon. The practical exam dates have already been shared and schools are getting ready to conduct the same in winter bound regions.

For the other regular schools, CBSE Board Exam practicals will begin from January 1 and schools need to conclude the same before Febraury 15. The theory or written examination for class 10, 12 will begin from February 15. The exams are likely to end by first week of April and CBSE Results are expected in the first week of May 2025.

Related Articles

The sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 for the current academic session 2024-25 is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Go to the CBSE website

Click on the CBSE Academic section on the homepage

Select SQP Class XII or Class X

Click on the link for the desired class and subject to download the sample paper

CBSE sample papers are released for classes 10 and 12 for all subjects. They are based on the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern.

The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes 10 and 12 to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula.

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question papers give a broad understanding about the question paper design, which can be used for classroom teaching and learning activities.

CBSE has recently revealed that approximately 44 lakh students will take the exams across 8,000 schools in India and 26 countries globally. To be eligible for the CBSE Board exams in 2025, students must maintain a minimum attendance of 75 percent.

CBSE has announced that the maximum marks allotted to a subject will be 100 with marks distributed among theory, practical, project, and internal assessment components for the marking scheme of the exams.