CBSE extends application deadlines for merit scholarship schemes: Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an extension of application deadlines for its merit scholarship schemes, including the Single Girl Child Scholarship for Class 10 students. This decision aims to provide eligible candidates with additional time to apply, ensuring that no deserving student misses the opportunity.

Steps to Apply for CBSE Scholarships

Eligible students can apply by following these steps:

1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘Scholarship’ section and select the relevant scheme.

3. Choose between fresh or renewal applications.

4. Complete the application form, upload the required documents, and submit.

5. Download the application for future reference.

Under the Single Girl Child Scholarship scheme, students receive a monthly grant of ₹500. Notably, the tuition fee for Class 10 must not exceed ₹1,500 per month, with a permissible increase of 10% for Classes 11 and 12.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet all eligibility conditions outlined on the CBSE website, where complete details and online application forms are available. The Single Girl Child Scholarship reflects CBSE's commitment to supporting girls' education, ensuring that financial constraints do not impede academic aspirations.

For more information and to apply, visit the official CBSE website.

Similar proposal by DU

Meanwhile, Delhi University (DU) is also set to discuss a proposal to reserve one seat in each postgraduate (PG) course for single girl children, starting from the 2025-26 academic session. The Academic Council is scheduled to review the initiative during its meeting on Friday, December 27, 2024.

This proposal follows a similar reservation implemented at the undergraduate level during the 2023-24 admissions, which successfully admitted 764 students across 69 colleges.

Postgraduate admissions at DU are facilitated through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). In the last admission cycle, over 90,000 candidates vied for 13,500 PG seats. If approved, the new reservation will apply to all 77 PG programs offered by the university.

In addition to the proposed quota for single girl children, DU currently reserves seats for various categories, including sports, persons with disabilities (PwD), children and widows of Armed Forces personnel, and orphaned children. University officials stated that this initiative aims to encourage single girl children to pursue higher education by providing additional support.