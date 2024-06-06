CBSE issues warnings to schools after board detects significant gap between theory and practical marks of students

After detecting noticeable differences in the theory and practical marks of certain subjects, the Central Board of Secondary Education has warned several schools across India to note the situation and review their assessments. CBSE used several AI tools to conduct the research and found that about 50 percent of students from over 500 schools associated with CBSE had a significant gap between these marks.

The education board has now issued a cautionary notice for the schools to review and reassess their internal marking processes.

The Board said in a formal notification that this variation emphasises the necessity of careful evaluation during practical exams in schools.

By implementing a more solid, transparent, and dependable system with this review, CBSE hopes to guarantee that the evaluation process is practical and significantly enhances students' academic experiences.

The official notice by CBSE reads, “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has detected, through advanced AI tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50% or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics. This variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures. The aim is to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the students' academic journey.”

To improve the standard of instruction in institutions associated with CBSE, the board has urged schools to give equal weight to impartiality and precision while grading practical exams.