COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
CBSE releases class 10, 12 boards date sheet: Check full timetable for Science students

CBSE releases class 10, 12 boards date sheet: Check full timetable for Science students

For Class 12 science students, the examination schedule begins with Physics on February 21, followed by Chemistry on February 27

CBSE class 12 science students datesheet

CBSE class 12 science students datesheet CBSE class 12 science students datesheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the datesheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2025 on its website. The exams are set to commence on February 15, 2025, with students encouraged to visit cbse.gov.in for the complete timetable.

For Class 12 science students, the examination schedule begins with Physics on February 21, followed by Chemistry on February 27. The series will conclude with Computer Science on March 29. For those who have selected Physical Education as a subject, the exams begin on February 17. 

Class 12 Science Exam Schedule:  

DATE TIMING SUBJECT
FEBRUARY 17, 2025 10:30 am - 1:30 pm PHYSICAL EDUCATION
FEBRUARY 21, 2025 10:30 am - 1:30 pm PHYSICS
FEBRUARY 27, 2025 10:30 am - 1:30 pm CHEMISTRY
MARCH 8, 2025 10:30 am - 1:30 pm MATHEMATICS
  10:30 am - 12:30 pm APPLIED MATHEMATICS
MARCH 11, 2025 10:30 am - 12:30 pm ENGLISH ELECTIVE
  10:30 am - 1:30 pm ENGLISH CORE

MARCH 25, 2025		 10:30 am - 1:30 pm BIOLOGY
MARCH 29, 2025 10:30 am - 12:30 pm INFORMATICS PRACTICES
  10:30 am - 1:30 pm COMPUTER SCIENCE
  10:30 am - 1:30 pm INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

The CBSE has strategically planned the exam dates to minimize conflicts with entrance examination schedules, ensuring that students have adequate time to prepare for both. Notably, this year’s date sheet has been released 86 days in advance, allowing students to organize their study plans effectively.

In a significant effort to accommodate the diverse needs of students, the schedule has been crafted to prevent any student from facing more than two exams on the same day, despite the complexity of over 40,000 possible subject combinations. 

For further details, students and parents can refer to the official CBSE website.

Preparation tips for students

To assist students in their exam preparations, the CBSE has provided several helpful tips:

1. Understand the syllabus: Familiarise yourself with the updated syllabus and focus on high-weightage topics.

2. Create a timetable: Allocate time effectively for all subjects, including breaks, to maintain productivity.

3. Practice sample papers: Solve previous years’ question papers and CBSE sample papers to grasp the exam format and enhance time management skills.

4. Revise regularly: Dedicate the final weeks to revising key formulas, points, and diagrams.

5. Maintain a healthy routine: Prioritise sleep, a balanced diet, and exercise to ensure overall well-being.

Published on: Nov 21, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
