CBSE results 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to be out next week? Here's what a top official has to say on dates

CBSE Results 2024: Amid anxiety over dates, a top CBSE official has reportedly said the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can be declared anytime before May 20. The Board's official results portal recently said it was expecting the release of board scores after May 20.

Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education and Training), CBSE, told NDTV that the board was working on preparing the results for the board exams and the announcement for the results will be made as soon as the result compilation is complete. Saha reportedly said the board was at present working on the announcement procedure, adding that the results could also come out before May 20. BT could not independently verify the report.

Once the results are declared, students can access their CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results through various platforms, including the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

Other websites to access results:

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

This year, over 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams. The Class 10th examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 13, 2024, while the Class 12th exams took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

To successfully pass the Class 10 and 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks.

CBSE release post results schedule

CBSE has also released the official notification of the schedule for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 to verify their CBSE board exam marks.

As per the announcement, students who are not satisfied or have any doubts regarding the marks they have secured in class 10 and class 12 will have the option to cross-verify their marks once the results are announced officially.

How to check CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results?

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE

2. Click on the CBSE Board Result 2024 link

3. Login to the account

4. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

5. You can now check the CBSE Class 10 results and CBSE Class 12 results.

You can check the result and download it too. However, students awaiting results must note that the online mark sheets are provisional in nature, and the board has advised students to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.



Students can also check their results through SMS and DigiLocker.