CBSE Results 2024: Results on May 20? Marks verification schedule out for Class 10 and Class 12, check how and where to check results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification of the schedule for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 to verify their CBSE board exam marks.

As per the announcement, students who are not satisfied or have any doubts regarding the marks they have secured in class 10 and class 12, will have the option to cross verify their marks once the results are announced officially.

Students can also choose the facility that allows them to acquire photocopies of the assessed answer sheets or re-evaluated answer books. However, this request is time-bound and must be submitted by the deadline; after that date, no requests will be considered by the board.

The process of verifying marks will begin on the fourth day after the result declaration and will go on until the eighth day.

Entire CBSE 10th and 12th grade mark verification schedule:

- Verification of marks: process will begin on 4th day of result declaration and will go on till 8th day of the declaration of the result.

- Photocopy of evaluated answer sheets: process will begin on 19th day of result declaration and will go on till 20th day of the declaration of the result.

- Re-evaluation of answer sheets: process will begin on 24th day of result declaration and will go on till 25th day of the declaration of the result.

The CBSE board will be releasing the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of 2024 in the second half of May.

Results are expected post May 20. Students can access their results via CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, SMS, and the Umang App.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: List of official websites

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

To pass the Class 10 and 12 exams, students need to achieve a minimum of 33 percent marks.