CBSE Term 1 result 2022: Class 12 scorecard likely this week; know details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the CBSE Term 2 scorecard for Class 12 soon. As per reports, the educational board will release CBSE Class 12 Term 1 scorecard this week. The CBSE, however, has not made any official announcement about the exact date and time.



Students are therefore advised to keep checking the CBSE website and stay posted. Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 12 scorecard on the official CBSE websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app and UMANG app.



Candidates can download the above mentioned apps via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Results can also be viewed through IVRS and SMS via registered mobile numbers.



Steps to check CBSE Term 1 class 12 scorecard



Step 1: Visit any of the above websites mentioned

Step 2: Select the ‘results’ link on the website homepage

Step 3: Hit class 12 results option

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Key in credentials like name, roll number, school number and others and hit submit option

Step 6: Term 1 scorecard will appear on your screen



Over 32 lakh students are waiting for CBSE 12th term 1 result to be released. CBSE Term 1 examination was conducted in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format from November 16 to December 28, 2021.



The board decided to not declare students as pass, fail or essential repeat. In order to clear the CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in practical as well as theoretical exams.