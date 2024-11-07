CBSE withdraws affiliation from 21 dummy schools, downgrades 6: Check full list

In a significant move to uphold educational standards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn its affiliation from 21 schools due to high rates of non-attending students in classes IX to XII. Furthermore, six schools have been downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level.

The decision was announced in an official notice dated November 6, 2024, following surprise inspections conducted on September 3, 2024, at 27 schools across Rajasthan and Delhi. These inspections aimed to ensure compliance with the CBSE's Affiliation and Examination Bye-Laws regarding regular student attendance.

The board identified these 21 institutions as "dummy" schools, which it states undermine the integrity of education. As part of the process, the CBSE issued show-cause notices to the affected schools, allowing them a 30-day response period.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized the board's commitment to combating the issue of non-attending admissions, stating, “The practice of dummy or non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth. We are taking decisive action to send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to reject the acceptance of such admissions.”

The majority of the disaffiliated schools, totalling 16, are located in Delhi, while five are situated in the Rajasthan districts of Kota and Sikar.

List of disaffiliated schools:

1. Khemo Devi Public School, Narela, Delhi

2. The Vivekanand School, Narela, Delhi

3. Sant Gyaneshwar Model School, Alipur, Delhi

4. P D Model Secondary School, Sultanpuri Road, Delhi

5. Sidhhartha Public School, Kanjhawal, Delhi

6. Rahul Public School, Rajiv Nagar Extn., Delhi

7. Prince Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Sikar, Rajasthan

8. Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School, Chander Vihar, Delhi

9. U.S.M. Public Secondary School, Nangloi, Delhi

10. R.D. International School, Baprola, Delhi

11. Heera Lal Public School, Madanpur Dabas, Delhi

12. B.R. International School, Mungeshpur, Delhi

13. Lord Buddha Public School, Kota, Rajasthan

14. S.G.N. Public School, Nangloi, Delhi

15. M D Memorial Public School, Nangloi, Delhi

16. LBS Convent School, Kota, Rajasthan

17. Hansraj Model School, Rohini, Delhi

18. Shiv Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School, Kota, Rajasthan

19. Vidya Bharti Public School, Sikar, Rajasthan

20. K.R.D. International School, Dhansa Road, Delhi

21. M.R. Bharti Model Senior Secondary School, Mundka, Delhi

List of downgraded schools:

1. Adarsh Jain Dharmic Shiksha Sadan, Najafgarh, Delhi

2. B.S. International School, Nilothi Extn., Delhi

3. Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir, Narela, Delhi

4. Ch Baldev Singh Model School, North West Delhi

5. Dhruva Public School, Jai Vihar, Delhi

6. Naveen Public School, Nangloi, Delhi