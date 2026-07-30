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Collateral-free loans, interest subsidies: Centre puts Rs 1,050 crore into education loan schemes

Collateral-free loans, interest subsidies: Centre puts Rs 1,050 crore into education loan schemes

The funding covers three schemes: the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi Scheme, the Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme under PM-USP, and the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans under PM-USP

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 6:40 AM IST
Collateral-free loans, interest subsidies: Centre puts Rs 1,050 crore into education loan schemesSBI led education loan disbursals at Rs 13,370 crore last year: What the government data shows

The central government has set aside Rs 1,050 crore in the current financial year for a set of schemes designed to make education loans easier to access for students across income brackets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the figures in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while responding to a starred question from MP Neeraj Shekhar, along with bank-wise data on education loan disbursals for the past two financial years.

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The funding covers three schemes: the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi Scheme, the Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme under PM-USP, and the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans under PM-USP.

The baseline: Model Education Loan Scheme

All scheduled commercial banks follow the Model Education Loan Scheme put together by the Indian Banks' Association. Under this framework, students can borrow on a need basis without having to arrange collateral or a third-party guarantee for loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh under the government's subsidy and guarantee schemes.

Loans up to Rs 4 lakh carry no margin requirement. Borrowers get a repayment holiday covering the full course period plus one additional year, and the repayment window extends up to 15 years. The RBI has separately advised banks against insisting on collateral for education loans up to Rs 4 lakh.

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PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme

Launched in November 2024, the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme focuses on students who earn admission to top-ranked higher education institutions. The scheme provides collateral-free and guarantor-free loans, with a 3% interest relief for students whose families earn up to Rs 8 lakh annually. This benefit applies to loans of up to Rs 10 lakh and is available during the moratorium period, covering the course and one year after.

Up to one lakh students can access the benefit annually, provided they are not already receiving another scholarship or interest subsidy. Banks extending loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh under this scheme receive a 75% government-backed credit guarantee. The total budgetary commitment for interest relief under PM Vidyalaxmi runs to Rs 3,600 crore between 2024-25 and 2030-31.

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Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme

In operation since 2009, this scheme targets students from lower-income families with a combined annual household income of up to Rs 4.5 lakh. It covers the full interest on education loans during the moratorium period on borrowings of up to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme applies to students enrolled in eligible professional and technical programmes at NAAC-accredited institutions, NBA-accredited courses, Institutions of National Importance, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions.

Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme

Set up in 2015, this scheme removes a common barrier for students who cannot arrange collateral or guarantors. The government provides a 75% credit guarantee through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company on loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh, with no income ceiling — the benefit is open to all students regardless of family earnings.

Scheme comparison at a glance

Scheme Launch Year Income Eligibility Loan Limit Key Benefit
PM Vidyalaxmi (PMVLS) 2024 Up to Rs 8 lakh Up to Rs 10 lakh

3% interest subvention + 75% credit guarantee
Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS) 2009 Up to Rs 4.5 lakh Up to Rs 10 lakh

Full interest subsidy during moratorium
Credit Guarantee Fund (CGFSEL) 2015 No income limit Up to Rs 7.5 lakh

75% credit guarantee, no collateral required

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Where the money is actually going

Scheduled commercial banks disbursed Rs 40,253 crore in education loans during FY 2024-25. Provisional figures for FY 2025-26 put that number at Rs 38,934 crore. Data for the current year is not yet available.

Bank FY 2024-25 (Rs crore)

FY 2025-26* (Rs crore)
All Scheduled Commercial Banks 40,253 38,934
State Bank of India 11,072 13,370
Union Bank of India 4,778 4,274
Canara Bank 4,332 4,306
ICICI Bank 4,621 3,775
IDFC First Bank 3,216 961
Bank of Baroda 2,860 2,871
Axis Bank 1,888 1,795
Punjab National Bank 1,756 1,761
Central Bank of India 1,634 1,662
Shinhan Bank 103 269
City Union Bank 34 139
HDFC Bank 161 198

*FY 2025-26 figures are provisional. FY 2026-27 data not yet available.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 6:40 AM IST
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