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Stuck at Sarai Kale Khan every day? NHAI begins work on a plan that could cut your travel time

Stuck at Sarai Kale Khan every day? NHAI begins work on a plan that could cut your travel time

With the DND-Sohna corridor set to bring even more traffic into the already choked Sarai Kale Khan loop, NHAI is racing to find a long-term fix before the bottleneck gets worse.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 5:30 AM IST
Stuck at Sarai Kale Khan every day? NHAI begins work on a plan that could cut your travel timeNHAI Moves to Cut Commute Time at Sarai Kale Khan Loop

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated work on a detailed project report (DPR) for the Sarai Kale Khan loop on the NH-148NA DND-Sohna section, in a move aimed at reducing congestion and improving traffic flow in Delhi-NCR, according to PTI.

The Sarai Kale Khan loop is one of the city’s key traffic convergence points, where heavy vehicular movement from Ashram, Noida and Sarai Kale Khan meets. The junction has long been under pressure, with commuters often facing major delays during peak hours due to persistent traffic jams.

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READ MORE: Delhi’s ₹6,969.67-crore tunnel corridor: Route, length and benefits explained

Preparing for rising traffic demand

According to NHAI, traffic volumes at the location are expected to increase further once the DND-Sohna National Highway corridor becomes fully operational. The DPR is being prepared in advance to ensure that the interchange can handle the added load efficiently and without disruption.

The report will assess long-term traffic management measures and engineering solutions for one of Delhi’s busiest transport nodes. It will also examine the infrastructure changes needed to improve the carriage capacity of the interchange and reduce travel time for road users.

Focus on smoother connectivity

The DPR is expected to explore options to ensure safer and more seamless traffic movement through the loop. It will also look at ways to provide better connectivity so commuters can fully benefit from the DND-Sohna corridor once it opens to traffic.

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By studying the junction’s operational challenges before the corridor’s full rollout, NHAI aims to address congestion proactively rather than after the traffic burden increases further. The project is part of broader efforts to improve urban mobility and make daily travel more efficient for residents and commuters in the capital region.

READ ALSO: Big relief for commuters? Long traffic jams on Gurugram-Rewari road may soon be over as new highway enters key test

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 5:30 AM IST
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