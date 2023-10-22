CSL Recruitment 2023: Application open; check eligibility, last date, how to apply, and more

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online applications for the 145 Graduate/Technician (Diploma) Apprentice posts and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the desired position. The notification was released on their official website. These posts are available in multiple disciplines, including Electrical and Electronics/Mechanical/Electronics and Communication/Computer Science/ Information Technology/Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding/Commercial Practice, and others.

Candidates who are Interested and eligible can apply online for these posts before October 31, 2023. The selection process for these positions will be based on the percentage of marks received in the relevant fields' basic mandated qualifications.

Important dates:

Application open: October 11, 2023

Application close: October 31, 2023

CSL Recruitment 2023: Posts available

Graduate Apprentices-75

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-70

Graduate Apprentices will receive a stipend of Rs 12,000, and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices will receive a compensation of Rs 10,200.

Steps to apply for the position:

Go to https://nats.education.gov.in and check your eligibility for the desired position.

After that, click student and then student register.

Post that, complete the application form.

You will receive a unique Enrolment Number for each.

After completing the Enrollment, login to your account again.

Now, search “COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED” under Apply against advertised vacancies.

Click on apply (You have successfully applied for the Vacancy)

(https://nats.education.gov.in/assets/manual/student_manual.pdf)

