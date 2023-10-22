'He is a laughing stock...': Canada's Oppn leader slams Justin Trudeau amid diplomatic row India

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the way he handled diplomatic ties with New Delhi, saying that the latter is viewed as a "laughing stock" in India. "Justin Trudeau is considered a laughing stock in India – the world's biggest democracy," said the leader of the Conservative Party during an interview with Nepalese media outlet Namaste Radio Toronto.

Putting the blame on Trudeau for Canadian diplomats being asked to leave India, Poilievre said that the Canadian Prime Minister was "incompetent and unprofessional" in his actions. He also noted that Canada currently has significant disputes with practically all of the world's superpowers, including India.

As tensions between Canada and India increased after Trudeau claimed New Delhi's hands in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Following the unsubstantiated claims, New Delhi asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India. India imposed a deadline on Canada to withdraw its diplomats, threatening to revoke their privileges if they failed to do so.

Poilievre emphasised that Canada needs a "professional" relationship with the Indian government. He promised that he would restore it if he became the country's prime minister. "India is the largest democracy on earth, and it's fine to have our disagreements and to hold each other accountable, but we have to have a professional relationship," he added.

The leader of the Conservative Party stated that US President Joe Biden is "walking all over Trudeau and treating him like a doormat and slapping him around like a rag doll” in remarks regarding Canada's foreign relations. He also expressed his strong condemnation of the attacks on Hindu temples in Canada. "I strongly condemn all of the attacks on Hindu mandirs. The threats against Hindu leaders and the aggression shown to Indian diplomats at public events are totally unacceptable. I will continue to oppose it," said Pierre Poilievre.

According to him, people who attack Hindus or Hindu temples should face criminal charges. In Canada, there have been multiple reports of Hindu temples being vandalised. He said people who attack Hindus or Hindu temples should face criminal charges. There have been several reports of Hindu temples being vandalised in Canada.

In August, a Hindu temple in British Columbia was vandalised, and posters supporting the Khalistan referendum were pasted on the temple's main entrance. It was the third instance of vandalism of a temple this year in Canada.

