CTET Result 2021 Updates: CBSE to issue results soon on ctet.nic.in

Scores of candidates are eagerly waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results. The board is expected to issue the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 soon.

Once CBSE has released the results, candidates who had taken the exam can check their scores at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates were expecting CBSE to issue the results on February 15 as this was the results declaration date according to the CTET December 2021 schedule. However, CBSE is yet to upload the scores onto its official website.

Here is how candidates can check CTET December 2021 results when they are released:

Open the official website of CTET- https://ctet.nic.in.

Once on the homepage, select the "CTET December 2021 Result" link

Candidates will then be redirected to a new page

Candidates need to enter their "Roll Number" in the tab

Candidates' CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on their screen

Download it for any future use

CBSE had conducted the 15th edition of CTET via CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. CTET December 2021 was held in 20 languages across multiple cities in the country. The test was divided into two papers. Paper 1 was for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates awaiting the results should keep checking for updates on ctet.nic.in.

