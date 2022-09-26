CUET PG result 2022: NTA to roll out results today, check details

National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to announce Common University Entrance Test (or CUET PG) results today, September 26. The candidates can check the results on official website of CUET i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates of all age can appear for CUET PG. Candidates should either have a bachelor degree/equivalent or appearing in the final exam.

The final answer key was released on September 23, 2022. The result about to come out today will be based on the final answer key declared. The last date to raise any objections regarding the provisional answer key was till September 18, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2022.

Around 66 universities have adopted CUET-PG examination for admitting students in 2022-23 session. The exam was held in two shifts from September 1 to 11, and in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad. Delhi University has not adopted CUET PG exam this year. It will continue admissions with the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for PG courses.



CUET PG Result 2022: Steps to check result

1. Go to the official website of CUET NTA---cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link

3. Enter the login credentials and submit

4. The result will appear on screen

5. Check the result and download the file.



The CUET PG exam had a total of 100 questions. The question paper was divided into two parts, A and B. The paper had questions based on language comprehension, general knowledge and awareness, verbal ability, computer basics and logical reasoning. There were 25 questions in Part A and 75 questions in Part B.

