NEET UG 2022 results to be released tomorrow; here’s how to check, download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG 2022 on September 7. Candidates can check their results on official websites– www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in. It is advisable for candidates to keep their admit cards handy while checking their results on the official websites for details such as roll number. Total 18,72,329 candidates registered for the entrance exam, of which over 10.64 lakh were females.

How to check NEET UG results on official website

Step 1: Visit any of the aforementioned websites

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET UG RESULT 2022’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page wherein you have to enter your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your NEET UG result 2022 will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

The three-hour-20-minute-long NEET UG-2022 test was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on July 17 this year. The exam was conducted across 3,570 centres in 497 cities including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore.

The paper has four subjects, each of which has two sections. Section A has 35 questions and Section B has 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates can choose to answer any 10 questions.

Candidates can choose to write the exam in English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance for admission into courses like Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), BSc (H) Nursing, Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS).

