CUET UG 2024 Answer Key to be out today? Candidate responses to be out on NTA's website; Check how to download, raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) in May. The agency is now gearing up to release the provisional answer key for the examination. The answer key will be out today.

Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2024 can access the answer key on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in

The CUET UG exam took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, in a hybrid mode, incorporating both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper modes. Apart from the answer key, NTA will also make the candidates' responses available and display the question papers for reference.

When downloading the answer key, candidates will require the following credentials:

- Application number

- Date of birth

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the CUET UG Answer Key 2024:

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

2. Locate and click on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam page.

3. Proceed to the provisional answer key download link and log in using your credentials.

4. Verify the answer key, review the questions, and check the recorded responses.

For ease of access, candidates can check the CUET UG Answer Key 2024 on the following websites:

- exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

- cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in.

Raise Objections

With the release of the answer key, candidates now have the opportunity to assess their performance and address any discrepancies by raising objections to the provided answers.

Stay tuned for further updates on CUET UG 2024.