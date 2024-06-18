NEET PG 2024 Admit Cards to be released today: Check how, when and where to download 

The National Board of Examinations (NBA) is set to release the admit cards for the NEET PG 2024 examination today, i.e. June 18. Aspiring medical graduates who have applied for postgraduate courses through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can access their admission cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

To procure their NEET PG hall ticket for 2024, applicants must log in using their designated credentials on the website. In cases where login details are forgotten, users can use the ‘Forgot Password’ option for assistance.

Here are the steps to download the NEET-PG 2024 admit card:

1. Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website

2. Head to the NEET-PG section on the homepage

3. Access the application link and provide the necessary details

4. Follow the prompts to locate and download your e-admit card

5. Save the document for future reference

NEET PG admission tickets include essential details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, photograph, examination date, category, centre address, application number, roll number, examination centre code, and other pertinent information.

It is crucial for candidates to verify these particulars upon receiving their admit cards, as any discrepancies could potentially lead to issues during the examination.