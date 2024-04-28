CUET UG 2024: Exam centre slip to be released by May 5 at exams.nta.ac.in. All you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reveal the examination center details for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate 2024 (CUET UG) by May 5. Applicants who have enrolled for the CUET UG 2024 exam can view their examination centre information on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, news agency ANI reported.

The exams will be held in Hybrid mode, which means both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen and Paper mode, at numerous examination centers in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CUET UG 2024 exams.

The CUET UG 2024 exam admit card is expected to be released before the second week of May, along with the announcement for the entrance exam.

The CUET UG 2024 exams are scheduled to take place between May 15 and May 24.

The test will last for 45 minutes, except for subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test, which will have a duration of 60 minutes.

The exams will be held in four shifts: Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm, and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

From 15th to 18th May, exams will be in Pen and paper mode. Subjects like Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be covered during this period.

Exams on May 21st, 22nd, and 24th, 2024, will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode.