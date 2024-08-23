scorecardresearch
‘Ditch colonial legacy’: Union Health Ministry asks medical institutions to design Indian dress codes for convocation  

Currently, the black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various institutes of the ministry, the communication said. This attire originated in the middle ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies, it added. 

The ministry asked all its institutes to design an appropriate Indian dress code for convocation ceremonies. The ministry asked all its institutes to design an appropriate Indian dress code for convocation ceremonies.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on August 23 wrote to head of all central government-run medical institutions asking them to identify an Indian attire as dress code for students during convocation as opposed to a black robe and black cap.  

The ministry asked all its institutes to design an appropriate Indian dress code for convocation ceremonies based on the traditions of the state where they are located. The current practice of wearing the black robe and cap is a “colonial legacy”, which needs to be changed, it said. 

“The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” the communication said. 

“Accordingly, it has been decided by the ministry that the various institutes of the ministry including AIIMS/INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design (an) appropriate India(n) dress code for the convocation ceremony of their institute - based on local traditions of the state in which the institute is located,” the communication stated. 

The ministry asked them to submit proposals in this regard which will be approved by the Union health secretary. 

Published on: Aug 23, 2024, 5:25 PM IST
