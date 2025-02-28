DRDO Internship 2025: Chance to work on cutting-edge defense tech. Deadlines, how to apply, eligibility and more

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India’s premier defense research body, has announced its internship program for 2025. This initiative provides undergraduate and postgraduate students a chance to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge defense technology, working alongside top scientists and researchers.
An internship at DRDO is more than just an academic requirement — it’s an opportunity to contribute to real-time projects in missile technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other advanced defense systems. Participants gain valuable exposure to the research and development sector, enhancing their skills and future employability.
Eligibility & application process
To apply, candidates must:
Steps to apply
Internship duration & expectations
The program offers flexible durations, ranging from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on lab requirements. While interns work in unclassified areas under DRDO experts' guidance, the experience does not guarantee employment. However, the skills gained significantly boost career prospects in research and defense technology.
