DRDO Internship 2025: Chance to work on cutting-edge defense tech. Deadlines, how to apply, eligibility and more

An internship at DRDO is more than just an academic requirement — it’s an opportunity to contribute to real-time projects in missile technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other advanced defense systems.

Business Today Desk Updated Feb 28, 2025, 2:25 PM IST







The program offers flexible durations, ranging from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on lab requirements.