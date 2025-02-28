scorecardresearch
DRDO Internship 2025: Chance to work on cutting-edge defense tech. Deadlines, how to apply, eligibility and more

An internship at DRDO is more than just an academic requirement — it’s an opportunity to contribute to real-time projects in missile technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other advanced defense systems.

The program offers flexible durations, ranging from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on lab requirements. The program offers flexible durations, ranging from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on lab requirements.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India’s premier defense research body, has announced its internship program for 2025. This initiative provides undergraduate and postgraduate students a chance to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge defense technology, working alongside top scientists and researchers.  

An internship at DRDO is more than just an academic requirement — it’s an opportunity to contribute to real-time projects in missile technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other advanced defense systems. Participants gain valuable exposure to the research and development sector, enhancing their skills and future employability.  

Eligibility & application process  

To apply, candidates must:  

  • Be enrolled in an undergraduate or postgraduate program in engineering or general sciences.  
  • Be between 19 and 28 years of age.  
  • Apply through their academic institution to a DRDO lab that aligns with their field of study.  

Steps to apply

  • Check eligibility: Ensure you meet the academic and age requirements.  
  • Select a DRDO lab: Choose a research lab that matches your academic interests.  
  • Apply through institution: Submit your application via your college or university.  
  • Prepare documents: Include a cover letter, updated resume, academic transcripts, and recommendation letters.  
  • Submit application: Follow the chosen DRDO lab’s application process.  
  • Shortlisted candidates may be assessed for technical skills and suitability.  
  • Final selection is at the discretion of the Lab Director, based on available positions.  

Internship duration & expectations  

The program offers flexible durations, ranging from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on lab requirements. While interns work in unclassified areas under DRDO experts' guidance, the experience does not guarantee employment. However, the skills gained significantly boost career prospects in research and defense technology.

Published on: Feb 28, 2025, 1:48 PM IST
