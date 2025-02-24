World Bank Internship 2025: Gateway for students to global development careers. Eligibility, benefits, how to apply

For fresh graduates and ambitious students seeking hands-on experience in global development, the World Bank Internship Program 2025 is an unmissable opportunity. This prestigious program offers a platform to work with industry experts, contribute innovative ideas, and gain exposure to large-scale projects that shape economies worldwide. If you're eager to begin your career with a leading international organization, this internship could be your stepping stone.

This internship isn't just about adding a big name to your resume — it's about tangible contributions to global development. Interns engage in policy-driven projects, research, and initiatives addressing critical challenges such as poverty, education, and sustainability. Whether your expertise lies in economics, finance, engineering, urban planning, agriculture, environmental science, human development, or social sciences, there's a place for you at the World Bank.

Eligibility criteria

The World Bank Internship 2025 is open to highly motivated individuals who meet the following criteria:

Education: Applicants must have completed an undergraduate degree and be enrolled in a full-time graduate program (Master's or PhD).

Language proficiency: Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, or Chinese is a plus.

Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, or Chinese is a plus. Technical Skills: Strong research abilities, data analysis expertise, and proficiency in relevant software tools are highly desirable.

How to apply

Applying for this prestigious internship is straightforward but requires attention to detail. Here’s a step-by-step guide of required documents:

Curriculum Vitae (CV): Highlighting academic achievements and relevant experience.

Statement of Interest: Explaining why you're a strong candidate for the program.

Explaining why you're a strong candidate for the program. Proof of Enrollment: A document verifying your graduate program status.

Application Deadline: February 14, 2025. Upon submission, candidates will receive an email confirmation with an application number.

Stipend & benefits

Paid internship: Interns receive an hourly wage, making this a financially rewarding opportunity.

Travel allowance: Eligible interns may receive up to $3,000 for airfare expenses.

Eligible interns may receive up to $3,000 for airfare expenses. Global Exposure: Work in a multicultural environment, collaborating with professionals worldwide.

Selection timeline