World Bank Internship 2025: Gateway for students to global development careers. Eligibility, benefits, how to apply

For fresh graduates and ambitious students seeking hands-on experience in global development, the World Bank Internship Program 2025 is an unmissable opportunity. This prestigious program offers a platform to work with industry experts, contribute innovative ideas, and gain exposure to large-scale projects that shape economies worldwide. If you're eager to begin your career with a leading international organization, this internship could be your stepping stone.
This internship isn't just about adding a big name to your resume — it's about tangible contributions to global development. Interns engage in policy-driven projects, research, and initiatives addressing critical challenges such as poverty, education, and sustainability. Whether your expertise lies in economics, finance, engineering, urban planning, agriculture, environmental science, human development, or social sciences, there's a place for you at the World Bank.
Eligibility criteria
The World Bank Internship 2025 is open to highly motivated individuals who meet the following criteria:
How to apply
Applying for this prestigious internship is straightforward but requires attention to detail. Here’s a step-by-step guide of required documents:
Application Deadline: February 14, 2025. Upon submission, candidates will receive an email confirmation with an application number.
Stipend & benefits
Selection timeline
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today