Unicef global internship: A chance for Indian students to gain hands-on experience; Check details

The Unicef Global Internship Programme offers students and recent graduates a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in the corporate world while understanding the workings of the humanitarian sector.
Internship details
Duration: Between 6 to 26 weeks
Work mode: Full-time or part-time
Responsibilities: Interns may work on research, database management, communications, and other projects
Stipend: Paid by Unicef or a partner organization
Travel and visa costs: A one-time lump sum may be provided, subject to funding availability
Eligibility criteria
Education: Must be enrolled in or have graduated from an undergraduate, graduate, or PhD program within the past two years
Age: Minimum 18 years
Language: Proficiency in at least one Unicef working language (English, French, or Spanish)
How to apply
Visit the official Unicef website
Click on the Careers section
Select Internship Opportunities under Current Opportunities
Choose the desired internship and fill out the application form
Submit and save a copy for future reference
Interested candidates can check the official website for more details and direct application links.
