Unicef global internship: A chance for Indian students to gain hands-on experience; Check details

The Unicef Global Internship Programme offers students and recent graduates a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in the corporate world while understanding the workings of the humanitarian sector.

Internship details

Duration: Between 6 to 26 weeks

Work mode: Full-time or part-time

Responsibilities: Interns may work on research, database management, communications, and other projects

Stipend: Paid by Unicef or a partner organization

Travel and visa costs: A one-time lump sum may be provided, subject to funding availability

Eligibility criteria

Education: Must be enrolled in or have graduated from an undergraduate, graduate, or PhD program within the past two years

Age: Minimum 18 years

Language: Proficiency in at least one Unicef working language (English, French, or Spanish)

How to apply

Visit the official Unicef website Click on the Careers section Select Internship Opportunities under Current Opportunities Choose the desired internship and fill out the application form Submit and save a copy for future reference

Interested candidates can check the official website for more details and direct application links.