DU announces October 8 job fair for students and alumni, registration now live

The University of Delhi’s Central Placement Cell will hold a job fair on October 8, offering students and recent graduates a chance to connect directly with employers for internships and full-time roles.

The event, hosted at DU’s multipurpose hall, indoor stadium, and gate number two, is open to current undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students, as well as alumni. Registration is free but must be completed online by October 5, using a Google form that requires applicants to submit their details, university ID, and a resume in PDF format. Students from the School of Open Learning are not eligible.

The Central Placement Cell, operating under the Dean of Students’ Welfare, will publish job descriptions and the list of participating companies on placement.du.ac.in. Queries can be directed to placement@du.ac.in.

Organisers emphasise that early registration will help secure a spot, as the fair is expected to attract strong participation. Students are advised to bring valid university IDs and updated resumes on the day of the event to make the most of interactions with recruiters.

The fair comes at a time when DU continues to dominate the NIRF India Rankings 2025, with six of India’s top seven colleges belonging to the university. Hindu College has retained its position as the top college in the country, followed by Miranda House, Hans Raj, and Kirori Mal.