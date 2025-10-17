Edtech–education tie-up to strengthen IELTS training for aspiring international students

For many Indian students, studying abroad begins with a crucial milestone, clearing the IELTS exam. In a move aimed at easing that journey, PhysicsWallah (PW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDP Education India, the co-owner and sole administrator of IELTS in the country. The collaboration is designed to make global education opportunities more accessible to PW students through structured exam preparation and expert guidance.

Under the partnership, PW learners will gain access to comprehensive IELTS preparation modules that include interactive sessions, boot camps, and expert-led masterclasses. Both organisations will also offer curated study resources, practice tools, and awareness programs to help students better understand the exam process and build test-day confidence.

The collaboration goes beyond online engagement. IDP will establish dedicated IELTS Corners across PW campuses, where students can access free preparation tools, discounted study materials via IDP’s partner network, and counselling sessions for those planning to study abroad. These spaces are intended to make quality preparation more accessible and focused on real-world readiness.

Speaking on the partnership, Atul Kumar, CEO – Online, PhysicsWallah, said, “Our approach has always been student-focused. This partnership with IDP will help us provide the right guidance and resources so students can move closer to their goals. It’s not just about preparing for an exam; it’s about preparing for opportunities beyond boundaries.”

Echoing the sentiment, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia, Canada, and LATAM at IDP Education, added, “At IDP, our mission is to connect learners with global opportunities through quality education. Partnering with PhysicsWallah allows us to reach more students with effective IELTS preparation and support. Together, we aim to empower test takers to achieve their goals and pursue education worldwide.”

Through this collaboration, PhysicsWallah and IDP aim to simplify the global education journey for thousands of students by combining PW’s learning ecosystem with IDP’s international testing expertise, strengthening India’s growing pipeline of global learners.