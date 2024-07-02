'Govt's way of denying jobs to youth': Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP on NEET UG row

Taking a sharp jibe at the BJP-led NDA government, Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party MP and chief, blamed the inaccuracies in the NEET UG exam and paper leaks as the government's way of denying jobs to the youth.

In the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Parliament on Monday, Yadav said, ""Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it doesn't have to give jobs to youth."

He further added, "Youth have not been given jobs, instead jobs have been snatched by the government. Government jobs are not being given in the name of giving reservations," Akhilesh further said.

There have been huge demonstrations following the NEET-UG 2024 examination for undergraduate medical schools, which sparked controversy over claims of a question paper leak. A few days later, the government announced that the UGC-NET test would also be cancelled due to the paper's exposure to the dark web.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also launched a scathing critique of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) during a parliamentary debate on Monday, labelling it a "commercial exam" skewed in favour of rich candidates rather than the ones who come from underprivileged backgrounds.

Addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament, Gandhi took aim at the BJP-led government over allegations of NEET paper leaks, sparking widespread fear and discontent among aspirants nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Kannauj MP (Akhilesh) called the Lok Sabha election a moral win for the opposition INDIA alliance, taking a jab at the BJP-led NDA for having fewer members. He said that the people had damaged the government's pride.

"Awaam ne tod diya hukumat ka guroor... darbar to laga hai... ghamgeen, benoor hai par... it feels that for the first time there is a defeated government. The people are saying that this government won't run. It was a moral victory for the INDI alliance in the elections. It was a victory of positive politics," he said.