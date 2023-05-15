HBSE 12th Result 2023: Girls secure top 3 ranks in Haryana board 12th result 2023, 81.65% pass

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Monday released the 12th Result 2023 today. Students will be able to check the Haryana board 12th result 2023 on the board's official website, bseh.org.in.



Nancy from Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani, got the first position in the Haryana board 12th grade with 498 points.



Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal came in second place with 497 points, Kanuj of Jehangir Puri, Mansi Saini of Rohtak, and Priya of Hisar tied for third position with 496 points.



Students got a pass percentage of 81.65 per cent in the Haryana board 12th result 2023. Check the stream-wise pass percentage:



Arts pass percentage: 86.61 per cent

Science pass percentage: 85.84 per cent

Commerce pass percentage: 92.52 per cent



This year, a total of 5,59,738 students registered for the HBSE board exams 2023, with 2,63,409 students in Class 12 and 2,96,329 students in Class 10.



Haryana Class 12 board examinations were held between February 27 and March 28, and Haryana Class 10 board exams were held between February 27 and March 25.



Here’s how to check Haryana Board Results 2023:

Visit the official website -- bseh.org.in .

Go to homepage and click on, “HBSE 12th Result 2023’

Fill the roll number and date of birth in the space mentioned below.

Click on the ‘Submit’ and your HBSE class 12th result 2023 will be displayed.

Download it and take the print out of the same for future use.

