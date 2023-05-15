India's exports fall 13% to $34.66 billion in April: Govt data

India's exports dipped by 13 per cent year on year to $34.66 billion in April this year, the government data showed on Monday.

Imports too declined by about 14 per cent to $49.9 billion as against $58.06 billion recorded in the same month last year, the data showed.

DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade) Santosh Sarangi said that trade numbers for 2022-23 has been revised upwards.

India's merchandise and services trade deficit fell to a 21-month low of $15.24 billion in April partly due to lower oil imports, a senior government official said on Monday.

April services exports was $30.36 billion, while services imports was $16.50 billion.

April oil imports fell 2.46% year-on-year to $15.17 billion.

