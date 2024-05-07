Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops HPBOSE with 99.86 percent: How to check, class 10 passing mark, details here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the class 10 board exam results today on its official website. The students can check their HPBOSE class 10 results on hpbose.org.

Riddhima Sharma of the Government Senior Secondary School located in the state's Hamirpur district has been declared the state topper. She has secured 699 out of 700 marks, topping the board with 99.86 percent marks.

Overall, the passing percentage of the HPBOSE class 10 2024 exams was 74.61 percent. Over 91,000 students appeared for Himachal Pradesh Board exams for class 10th, and two-thirds of the total have passed the examination. Around 10,474 students have to appear for compartment exams, and the remaining 12,613 have failed the examination.

How to check HP Board Class 10th Results 2024?

Step 1: Visit the HP Board's official website – hpbose.org

Step 2: On homepage, select board exam result link

Step 3: Click on the designated board exam result link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the next screen. You can check and download the result.

The Himachal Pradesh board class 10 scorecards consists of the following details:

- Subject-wise marks

- Pass percentage

- Qualifying status