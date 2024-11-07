'How not getting good NEET score helped me': Redditor shares his not-so-planned success story 

A 23-year-old Reddit user from r/india shared their transformative journey from disappointment to a fulfilling life, revealing how not securing a good NEET score changed their life trajectory. Growing up in a lower-middle-class family, the writer aspired to become a doctor and worked tirelessly toward it, even achieving a stellar 97% in their school exams.

Despite the dedication, the Redditor talked about how they fell short of securing a medical seat by a mere 40 marks in NEET, a setback that felt like the end of their dreams.

With few options and amid pressure from family and teachers, the post's owner reluctantly chose to study computer science, an area the person was initially unenthusiastic about. The following two years were marked by self-doubt as the Redditor watched friends who reattempted NEET succeed in getting into medical colleges. Family members added to the stress, frequently questioning their decision and reminding them of the medical career that had slipped away.

"But life took a turn. I got placed in a good product company. My salary is pretty decent for an IT job, but it's a dream for people like me," the post continued. "I am living my life rn..i am able to provide my family with whatever they need..still trying to figure out adulting...but very grateful for the life i am living right now."

Reflecting on their journey, they shared a message of resilience and hope, encouraging others facing setbacks to trust that life has a way of working out. What initially seemed like a failure ultimately provided a path to financial independence, allowing them to support their family and live a life they are grateful for.

Other Redditors reacted to the post and congratulated the person for what he has achieved in life.

One user commented, "True, sometimes not getting what we want is the greatest blessing in disguise. Glad to know that things worked out beautifully for you."

Another user said, "God's plan, undergoing something similar lately, one day if I'll be successful will make a post on it, cheers op."

A third user shared a similar experience in the comment section. "This same kind of situation happened with me as well. I did not get into med school but then i took physical therapy as a career and all my friends, family were sort of against me at the time. Now I am a fresher physio in Ahemdabad working from the last 6 months, doing home visits and earning almost double than all my professors and also learning stock market every day step by step which gave me another source of income," the user commented.