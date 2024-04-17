ICAI releases CA final, intermediate admit cards 2024 - A step-by-step guide for download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday issued the admit cards for intermediate and final exams. Registered candidates can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, icai.org. To download the ICAI CA 2024 hall tickets, candidates need to use their ICAI CA inter or ICAI CA final exam registration numbers along with other necessary login details.

ICAI CA 2024: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Go to the official website — icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: To access the admit cards, go to the homepage and click on the links provided for the final and intermediate exams.

Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 4: After logging in, you will be able to view your admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future reference.

After downloading the CA admit card 2024, candidates should verify their names, registration numbers, photographs, signatures, exam centers, medium, group, etc. Remember to bring the admit card to the exam center, as entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without it.

According to the updated exam schedule from ICAI, the CA intermediate group 1 exams will take place on May 3, 5, and 9, while group 2 exams are scheduled for May 11, 15, and 17. The final exam group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, and 8, with group 2 exams scheduled for May 10, 14, and 16. CA foundation level exams are set for June 20, 22, 24, and 26.