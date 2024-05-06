ICSE, ISC Result 2024 today: CISCE to announce Class 10, 12 results. Time, live link, rechecking fee & more

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results today at 11 am. The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.
The board has decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session. Students who wish to improve their marks or grades in the same year of examination may take improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement exams will be conducted in July.
Students can apply for re-checking directly on the website or through their schools. The rechecking fee last year was:
ICSE: Rs 1,000 per paper
ISC: Rs 1,000 per subject
CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024: How to check your results
Step 1: Go to the official website- cisce.org or results.cisce.org
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials -- roll number, date of birth and more
Step 4: View and download the result
The two things needed are Unique ID and Index Number. In addition to the official websites, CISCE scorecards for ICSE and ISC will also be available at DigiLocker.
ISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker
Step 1: Go the official website – digilocker.gov.in/installapp
Step 2: Install the DigiLocker application on your device
Step 3: Click on ‘Get started” and select “Account creation’
Step 4: Enter required information in designated field such as name, date of birth, email and 6 digit pin provided by your school
Step 5: Verify details and validate with received OTP
Step 6: Your digiLocker account will be activated successfully
Step 7: Upon result declaration, open app and click on result link
Step 8: Enter details and access your digital marksheet
This year, ICSE exams were conducted from February 21 to March 28 while ISC exams were held from February 26 to April 4.
