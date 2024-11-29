IIM Calcutta releases CAT 2024 response sheet, answer key to be out on...: Check how to download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has officially released the response sheet for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, available for candidates to view and download at the institute's official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who participated in the exam, which was conducted across 170 cities nationwide, are encouraged to check the official website for further updates and information regularly.

Answer key and objection window

The answer key for CAT 2024 is expected to be released within 10 days following the examination. Candidates wishing to contest any discrepancies in the answer key can submit their objections during the designated objection window, which will require a processing fee for each challenge submitted.

Results and score validity

The official results for CAT 2024 are anticipated to be announced in the second week of January 2025. The scores achieved will be valid until December 31, 2025, and can be accessed through the official website.

Instructions for Accessing the Response Sheet

To check and download the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet, candidates should:

1. Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the CAT 2024 response sheet on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials (username and password).

4. Click "Submit" to view the response sheet.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Additionally, CAT 2024 scores are accepted by various non-IIM institutions registered for this purpose. A comprehensive list of these institutions can be found on the official website. It is important to note that the IIMs do not participate in the selection or admission processes of these non-IIM institutions.

