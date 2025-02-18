ISB ranks No.27 Globally in FT MBA Rankings 2025, retains No. 1 spot in India

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has once again cemented its position as India’s top business school while rising to No. 27 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2025—a four-spot jump from last year’s #31 ranking.

Within Asia, ISB remains a strong contender, holding steady at 5th position.

The school’s alumni network has surged to 4 globally, up from last year’s eighth rank, highlighting the strength and support of ISB’s graduates. Additionally, ISB ranks second globally in salary percentage increase, reflecting the strong career growth its graduates experience.

ISB has also retained its global ranking of 19 for career services, reinforcing the impact of its career guidance and placement support. Other key rankings include:

24 globally in female student percentage, emphasizing gender diversity in management education.

23 globally in carbon footprint, showcasing ISB’s commitment to sustainability.

Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean of Academic Programmes and Digital Learning at ISB, commented on the ranking results:

“ISB's rise in the FT ranking reflects our steadfast focus on innovation and adaptability. Over the past year, we conducted a comprehensive curriculum review for our flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and introduced the new PGP for Young Leaders to develop future-ready business leaders.”

“Our 18,000+ alumni across 65+ countries are ISB’s true ambassadors. The #23 ranking in carbon footprint reaffirms ISB’s role in fostering a greener India.”

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is India’s top-ranked business school, consistently featured in leading global rankings. With a distinguished faculty, robust academic partnerships, a thriving alumni network, and industry-backed leadership, ISB has firmly established itself as a premier global business school.

Across its Hyderabad and Mohali campuses, ISB offers a range of programmes, including: