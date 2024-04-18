UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Check results announce date, time and how to check UPMSP results 

Uttar Pradesh board results for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be announced soon. The board has not provided any details regarding the official release date and time of the UP Board result 2024. However, the board is expected to disclose the details with regard to the results within a day or two.

The UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result 2024 will be published on the board's official website, upresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their results through the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), upmsp.edu.in and result.upmsp.edu.in, after they are declared. Students will also have the option to access their results through the SMS facility and DigiLocker.

The exams for UP Board of Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted over three weeks between February 22, 2024 and March 9, 2024. The evaluation of all the marksheets for both UP Board high school and senior classes was done by March 30, 2024

This year, a total of 29,99,507 students had registered in the UP Board for the higher secondary board exams. However, 1,84,986 of them did not appear for the examinations.

Predictions suggest that the UP Board results date may be declared earlier this year than the previous year. Last year, the UPMSP announced the results for both Classes 10 and 12 on April 25.