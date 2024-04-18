Zerodha-backed insurtech firm offers jobs to UPSC aspirants who couldn't make the final cut

There is some good news for the Union Public Service Commission aspirants who couldn't clear the civil service examination for 2023, lagging by just a few points.

Ditto Insurance, an insurance tech company backed by Nithin Kamath's Zerodha, has made an announcement welcoming these aspirants to join its advisory team.

"We see the hard work you have put in, which is why we're fast-tracking applications from former UPSC aspirants. We now have a dedicated hiring process tailored just for former UPSC aspirants,” said Ditto's co-founder, Bhanu Harish Gurram.

The co-founder emphasized that every year, more than 1.2 million students take one of the country's most difficult tests. However, only 800 applicants make the final list, representing a small proportion of the overall number of students taking the exam.

Students spend years preparing for the exam, and despite their efforts, just a small percentage pass each year. Gurram stated that he had personally witnessed individuals studying for the exam.

Gurram, empathisng with those who couldn't make it this time, asked them to explore new opportunity avenues. He also said that these aspirants do not need to have any prior work experience to join Ditto.

"You can join our insurance advisory team at @joinditto, we’ll guide you every step of the way, starting from square one. No prior experience is required," he said.

The UPSC released the final results of the Civil Services Examination on April 16.

Around 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment for the posts of Indian Administrative services, Indian Foreign Services, Indian Police Services and Central Services.