JEE Advanced results 2023: IIT entrance exam results declared on official website; check details here

Results of JEE-Advanced 2023 exam, the entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), were declared on Sunday, PTI reported citing officials. A total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for JEE Advanced exams this year. Students are advised to keep login credentials such as date of birth and roll number handy while checking their results. Students can check their results on the official JEE Advanced website-- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE-Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. While Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE-Advanced exams was held for a total of 360 marks. Out of these 360 marks, 120 marks were allotted to Physics (60 marks in Paper 1 and 60 marks in Paper 2), 120 marks were allotted to Chemistry (60 marks in Paper 1 and 60 marks in Paper 2), and 120 marks were allotted to Maths (60 marks in Paper 1 and 60 marks in Paper 2).

How to check JEE-Advanced 2023 result:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE-Advanced results 2023 website-- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Select JEE Advanced 2023 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in login details like date of birth and roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use

The topper of the IIT-JEE Advanced exam 2023 is Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy. Reddy scored 341 marks and is from IIT Hyderabad zone. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree is the female topper this year. She scored 298/360 in the coveted entrance exam.

Those who are able to qualify in the IIT-JEE exam 2023 will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 for admission into the IITs. The tentative date on which JoSAA counselling process will begin is June 19. While the Architectural Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will take place on June 21, the results of AAT 2023 will be declared on June 24.

