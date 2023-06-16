BTech admission at DU: Registrations to open by June-end, admission based on JEE score

Delhi University, which recently announced the introduction of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes from this academic year, said that the registration process would start by the end of June.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told The Indian Express that candidates who want to take up the BTech courses — Computer Science, Electronics and Communication and Electrical Engineering -- need to score at least 60 per cent or above in an aggregate of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

Besides, the candidate should pass English as a subject of study; and clear their Class 12 from a single recognised board. The admission of candidates will be based on the ranks obtained in JEE Mains.

DU officials said the eligibility criteria for admission to these courses will be different from other undergraduate (UG) courses being offered by the university.

“Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board to be eligible for the programme. The candidate must also have secured 60 per cent or more marks in an aggregate of physics, chemistry, and mathematics and must have passed English (core or elective) as a subject at the senior school certificate examination level. Apart from these qualifiers, admission will be based on the ranks obtained in JEE-Main,” said a DU official.

“The university is likely to open its registration portal in the last week of June and there will be a registration-cum-counselling fee of Rs 1,500,” the official added.

BTech courses at a glance

The three B.Tech courses will have 360 seats — 120 each for the computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering courses.

The departments of Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering will be set up on the North Campus of the University.

The admission to these courses will depend on the candidate’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 score as opposed to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for other DU programmes.

The BTech programmes would be designed in such a manner that there would be a minimum of 50 per cent weightage given to the major subject areas of the study, with a maximum of 65 per cent weightage. The remaining would be for the minor subject areas of study.

Throughout the four years of the National Education Policy, students will have a variety of exit options.

Some details of the candidates, such as name, signature, and photograph, will be auto-integrated from the JEE application form, and candidates will only have to submit their preferences for the three programmes while applying for the courses.

The course allocation will be based on the merit score and the preference submitted.

DU has said it will offer a financial support scheme for economically weaker students (EWS) as part of which candidates whose parental income is Rs 4 lakh or less will receive a 90 per cent waiver of fees at the time of admission and those with parental income between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh will get a 50 per cent waiver in fees.

One seat in each of the three B Tech programmes will be offered as a supernumerary seat to single-girl children.

