UPSC to conduct separate exam for Indian Railways from 2023

The Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) recruitment will be done through a specially created examination, the Ministry of Railways announced on Friday. It will be administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) beginning in 2023.

The IRMS will consist of two parts: a preliminary screening, followed by a main written exam and interview. Eligible candidates must take the Civil Services (Prelims) exam to be considered for the second stage, the IRMS main written exam.

The IRMS (Main) exam will consist of four papers with traditional essay type questions. Part 1 will include paper A for one of the Indian languages chosen by the candidate from those listed in the constitution's eighth schedule. It would be worth 300 marks. Paper B will be 300 marks in English.

Part 2 will consist of optional subjects 1 and 2 for a total of 250 marks. It will be followed by Part 3, which will be a 100-marks personality test.

The optional subjects to choose from are: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Commerce and Accountancy.

The aforementioned papers will follow the same syllabus as the Civil Services Exam.